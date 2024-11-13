AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
LUMHS staff members organise protest rally

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

HYDERABAD: A large number of Faculty members, Officers, Staff Members and Students of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro arranged a “Protest Rally” at the campus on 12th November 2024, to condemn the agitation by the occupants of villages located on the land of Sindh University behind the LUMHS Campus.

The protest was called upon and organized by the LUMHS teachers, officers and Staff Associations, in response to an unjustified demand and agitation of the occupants of neighboring villages for providing a thorough passage to the villages in between the campus, which may result to insecure thousands of National and International Students residing in the Hostels.

The Campus has been secured with a Boundary wall, and all the exit points have been sealed by the management, as previously it was open to security threats, robberies, frequent incidences of vehicle thefts, snatching phones, lap tops, valuable articles, presence of unauthorized individuals and criminals within the campus, harassing the female students were reported time to time.

