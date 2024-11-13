Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 09-11-2024 Quetta Crude Oil Ship Corpt Op-2 Rishiri Disc. Gac Pakistan 11-11-2024 Galaxy Base Oil Op-3 Bow Disc. Alphine Marine 11-11-2024 Cedar Chemical Services B-1 Polar Disc Alphine 11-11-2024 Star Chemicals MarineServices B-2 GingaSaker Disc Alphine 11-11-2024 Chemicals MarineServices B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024 B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024 Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-2 Arif Load Al Faizan 04-10-2024 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Ttp Load MM 02-11-2024 Sun Rice service B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024 Eneavour Rice Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Seaspan Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 11-11-2024 Amazon Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ttp Sun 12-11-2024 Load Rice MM service ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Elenore 13-11-2024 D/17000 East Wind Chemical Shipping Company Ym 12-11-2024 D/L Inshipping Express Container Bulk 12-11-2024 L/55000 Ocean Services Guatemala Clinkers Hmm 13-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine Oakland Agencies Wan Hai 626 13-11-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Vita 13-11-2024 L/56870 Bulk Shipping Harmony Clinkers Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Valence 12-11-2024 Container Ship - Tatlisu 12-11-2024 Tankers - AplGwangyang 12-11-2024 Container Ship - HemmaBhum 12-11-2024 Container Ship - M.T Mardan 12-11-2024 Tankers - =============================================================================

