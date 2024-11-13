AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.08 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.58%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 109.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
MLCF 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 194.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PAEL 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.61%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
PPL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.32%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -3 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,750 Decreased By -1.5 (-0%)
KSE100 93,390 Increased By 165.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 28,935 Increased By 50.3 (0.17%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-13

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation    09-11-2024
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt
Op-2              Rishiri        Disc.          Gac Pakistan       11-11-2024
                  Galaxy         Base Oil
Op-3              Bow            Disc.          Alphine Marine     11-11-2024
                  Cedar          Chemical       Services
B-1               Polar          Disc           Alphine            11-11-2024
                  Star           Chemicals       MarineServices
B-2               GingaSaker     Disc           Alphine            11-11-2024
                                 Chemicals      MarineServices
B-5               Xing           Load           Ever Green Shipping
                   Ning Hai      Rice           & Logistics        08-11-2024
B-17/B-16         Cetus          Disc           Saetradeer         01-11-2024
                  Narwhal        Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-2             Arif           Load           Al Faizan          04-10-2024
                                 Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Ttp            Load           MM                 02-11-2024
                  Sun            Rice           service
B-25/B-24         Seastar        Load           Ocean              08-11-2024
                  Eneavour       Rice           Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Seaspan        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        11-11-2024
                   Amazon        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ttp Sun           12-11-2024     Load Rice                         MM service
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Elenore           13-11-2024     D/17000                            East Wind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Ym                12-11-2024     D/L                               Inshipping
Express                          Container
Bulk              12-11-2024     L/55000                       Ocean Services
Guatemala                        Clinkers
Hmm               13-11-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Oakland                                                              Agencies
Wan Hai 626       13-11-2024     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Vita              13-11-2024     L/56870                        Bulk Shipping
Harmony                          Clinkers                            Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Valence           12-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Tatlisu           12-11-2024     Tankers                                    -
AplGwangyang      12-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
HemmaBhum         12-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.T Mardan        12-11-2024     Tankers                                    -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories