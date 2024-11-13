KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) .
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 09-11-2024
Quetta Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Op-2 Rishiri Disc. Gac Pakistan 11-11-2024
Galaxy Base Oil
Op-3 Bow Disc. Alphine Marine 11-11-2024
Cedar Chemical Services
B-1 Polar Disc Alphine 11-11-2024
Star Chemicals MarineServices
B-2 GingaSaker Disc Alphine 11-11-2024
Chemicals MarineServices
B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping
Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024
B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024
Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-2 Arif Load Al Faizan 04-10-2024
Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Ttp Load MM 02-11-2024
Sun Rice service
B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024
Eneavour Rice Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Seaspan Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 11-11-2024
Amazon Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ttp Sun 12-11-2024 Load Rice MM service
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Elenore 13-11-2024 D/17000 East Wind
Chemical Shipping Company
Ym 12-11-2024 D/L Inshipping
Express Container
Bulk 12-11-2024 L/55000 Ocean Services
Guatemala Clinkers
Hmm 13-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Oakland Agencies
Wan Hai 626 13-11-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Vita 13-11-2024 L/56870 Bulk Shipping
Harmony Clinkers Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Valence 12-11-2024 Container Ship -
Tatlisu 12-11-2024 Tankers -
AplGwangyang 12-11-2024 Container Ship -
HemmaBhum 12-11-2024 Container Ship -
M.T Mardan 12-11-2024 Tankers -
=============================================================================
