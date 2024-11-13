Netanyahu says Iran’s government fears its people more than Israel

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a direct message to Iranians on Tuesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government feared the people of Iran more than Israel.

“That’s why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams,” he said in a video message. “Well, I say to you this: Don’t let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi,” he said, referring to the women’s rights movement in Iran.

“Don’t lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you,” Netanyahu said.

In his message, he referred to Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, saying it cost about $2.3 billion of “your precious money” but caused marginal damage in Israel.

Israel hit back on Iran on Oct. 26.

Netanyahu has made previous appeals addressing the Iranian people directly, as well as to civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

He said life in Iran could be different if the country were free and that funds could be used education, roads, water and hospitals instead of war.

“But that’s what Khamenei’s regime denies you every single day. They obsess about destroying Israel, rather than about building Iran,” he said.

“I know that you don’t want this war. I don’t want this war either. The people of Israel don’t want this war.”