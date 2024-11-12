AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Britannia, foreign selling weigh on Indian shares

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 04:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in Britannia after it missed quarterly profit expectations and on persistent foreign selling.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 1.07% at 23,883.45 points as of 3:30 p.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.03% to 78,675.18.

The benchmarks opened the session higher before swinging between gains and losses.

The MSCI India index, meanwhile, was down more than 10% from its Sept. 27 peak, which confirms the index is in a correction due to continuous outflows from Indian equities.

“Negative surprises from the disappointing second-quarter earnings continue to keep markets on edge. That, combined with persistent foreign outflows, has dampened sentiment of participants,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking.

The Nifty has shed 9.1% from its record high on Sept. 27. Foreign investors have pulled out nearly $14 billion from domestic stocks since the start of October.

Indian shares close flat at IT offsets earnings, foreign outflow concerns

“We expect the foreign sell-off to persist till the end of 2024,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and CEO of Fident Asset Management.

On the day, eleven of the 13 major sectors retreated.

Biscuit-maker Britannia dropped 7.5%, the most on the Nifty, after missing second-quarter profit estimates.

HDFC Bank - the heaviest stock on the Nifty – shed 2.7%.

Hyundai India ended 1% lower after the country’s No.2 carmaker by market share reported a lower quarterly profit.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps shed 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India’s annual retail inflation in October accelerated to 6.21% from 5.49% in the previous month, government data released on Tuesday showed.

A Reuters poll of 45 economists had projected retail inflation at 5.81%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Britannia, foreign selling weigh on Indian shares

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

KSE-100 sheds 424 points as investors resort to profit-taking

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Iran, Russia link bank card systems in latest move to overcome sanctions

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read more stories