Nov 12, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Nov, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Government announces Hajj Policy 2025

Read here for details.

  • Lower interest rates: car sales in Pakistan increase 27% MoM in October 2024

Read here for details.

  • Palestinian humanitarian crisis has reached level ‘beyond imagination’: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Ministry assures Maersk of ‘full support’ as Pakistan seeks $2bn investment from Danish company

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Read here for details.

