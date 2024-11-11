AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Palestinian humanitarian crisis has reached level ‘beyond imagination’: PM Shehbaz

  • Atrocities against Palestinians by Israel rightfully labeled as genocide, premier says at Joint Arab-Islamic Summit
BR Web Desk Published November 11, 2024 Updated November 11, 2024 09:04pm
LIVE: PM Shebaz Sharif addresses Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned Israel’s continued atrocities against Palestinians, saying Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has reached a level “beyond imagination”.

While addressing the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he said: “The occupied Palestinian territories like Gaza have fallen into darkness and despair.”

Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: diplomatic source

Hospitals are being blown up along with injured women clutching their infants’ dead bodies, the premier lamented.

He said that the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians are rightfully labeled as genocide.

The premier called on the forum to demand accountability for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, where Israeli strikes have killed over 40,000 Palestinians, including women and children.

Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit

“This conference must call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the world’s indifference and inaction over the issue only allowed Israel to become emboldened.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.

Opening the summit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must “immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon”, condemning Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “genocide”.

Trump looms over Saudi-hosted meeting on Mideast wars

“(Saudi Arabia) affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression,” he said.

A draft resolution for the summit stresses “firm support” for “national rights” for the Palestinian people, “foremost among which is their right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state”.

Just hours earlier, newly appointed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said it was not “realistic” to establish a Palestinian state, dismissing it as a “Hamas state”.

“I don’t think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic,” Saar said in response to a question during an appearance in Jerusalem.

Donald Trump Qatar Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Occupied Jerusalem PM Shehbaz Sharif ceasefire in Gaza Gaza genocide Arab Islamic summit

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian humanitarian crisis has reached level ‘beyond imagination’: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 retreats after briefly touching 94,000 but still closes at record high

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Oil falls as China stimulus fails to boost sentiment, US dollar strength

Read more stories