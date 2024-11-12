AGL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

NNI Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 09:10am
Photo: APP
RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Engr Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic Summit.

The meeting was held to follow-up on the recent engagements for economic cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued by the PM Office Press Wing said.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the progress on major projects under discussion and acknowledged the efforts of the technical teams for their close cooperation to further strengthen economic partnership in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia, will participate in the extraordinary Joint Arab Islamic Summit, being held in Riyadh on Monday.

In his address, the premier will present Pakistan’s stance on Israeli atrocities in Palestinian territories including Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X wrote that at the summit, he will discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm collective call for regional peace.

The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and immediate cessation of ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region.

