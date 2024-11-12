AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

SCBA lauds 7-member Constitutional Bench under Justice AminudDin

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) lauded the constitution of a seven-member Constitutional Bench (the bench) of the apex court, headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan.

The 12-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 5 by a majority of 7 to 5 named Justice AminudDin Khan as the head of a seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. The bench includes judges from all the four provinces; Justice AminudDin and Justice Ayesha A Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan, and Justice Mussarat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The newly-elected SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, in a press statement, expressed confidence in the competence and integrity of all members of this newly-formed constitutional bench, affirming their capability to address pivotal constitutional matters.

Atta voiced high-hopes that the bench would quickly commence its work so as to reduce the substantial backlog of constitutional cases, which is currently affecting the efficiency of the Supreme Court in fulfilling its primary task of swift and effective dispensation of justice to the public at large.

The SCBA chief also praised the initiatives taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi aimed at facilitating problems related to case management, particularly for lawyers and litigants.

He acknowledged the steps such as the issuance of a monthly cause list, fixation of early and urgent hearing applications, and addressing overall case pendency.

He termed these steps as both timely and essential for addressing the significant case backlog facing the Supreme Court.

On behalf of the legal fraternity, he extended his gratitude to the chief justice, for these initiatives.

SCBA JCP Justice Aminuddin Khan constitutional bench

