PLA Commander meets CGS

ISLAMABAD: As regional security challenges intensify, Pakistan and China took another step in reinforcing their strategic partnership.

General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), met with Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Pakistan Army, at the PLA Army Headquarters in Beijing, Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both leaders engaged in focused discussions to strengthen military cooperation and respond to shifting global and regional dynamics.

Lt Gen Dastgir expressed his heartfelt condolences for the recent loss of Chinese lives in a terrorist attack in Karachi, affirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security of Chinese nationals. He reassured Gen Li of Pakistan’s proactive stance in ensuring enhanced protection for Chinese citizens within its borders.

