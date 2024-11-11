Dubai real estate developer DAMAC Properties launches luxury airline

DAMAC Properties – one of Dubai’s largest private developers – has launched its own luxury airline on Monday, DAMAC Air, stated an official announcement by the company on its website.

The developer has been posting teasers of the upcoming airline on Instagram with information about destinations and a promotional offer to win a free trip.

The website describes the new airline as redefining luxury travel and offering “unparalleled journeys capturing the essence of the world’s most coveted tropical paradises.”

The website has also announced “handpicked” tropical locations.

“Experience the serenity of Bali, the azure waters of the Maldives, and the vibrant spirit of Hawaii. Our innovative concept invites you to explore six world-renowned tropical locales: Bali, Maldives, Hawaii, Seychelles, Fiji, and Bora Bora.”

DAMAC Air’s entry into the market will position it against competitors like Beond, Rotana Jet and others.

Beond – which brands itself as the world’s first premium leisure airline – launched its inaugural flight from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to the Maldives in April 2024.

Last week, Dubai’s flagship carrier, The Emirates Group announced its best-ever half-year financial performance, posting a profit before tax of AED 10.4 billion (USD 2.8 billion) for the first six months of 2024-25, surpassing its record profit before tax for the same period last year.

Dubai’s travel capacity is also set to expand to The Al Maktoum International Airport slated to be the largest in the world with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers, and five times the size of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Founded in Dubai in 1982, DAMAC Group boasts a diverse portfolio spanning luxury real estate developments, hospitality, data centres, retail, fashion, and capital markets.