AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai real estate developer DAMAC Properties launches luxury airline

  • DAMAC Air will offer journeys to coveted tropical destinations like Bali, Hawaii, and Maldives
BR Life & Style Published 11 Nov, 2024 04:13pm
Photo: DAMAC Air
Photo: DAMAC Air

DAMAC Properties – one of Dubai’s largest private developers – has launched its own luxury airline on Monday, DAMAC Air, stated an official announcement by the company on its website.

The developer has been posting teasers of the upcoming airline on Instagram with information about destinations and a promotional offer to win a free trip.

The website describes the new airline as redefining luxury travel and offering “unparalleled journeys capturing the essence of the world’s most coveted tropical paradises.”

Dubai’s ‘super stable’ status ensures its real estate market keeps attracting Pakistanis

The website has also announced “handpicked” tropical locations.

“Experience the serenity of Bali, the azure waters of the Maldives, and the vibrant spirit of Hawaii. Our innovative concept invites you to explore six world-renowned tropical locales: Bali, Maldives, Hawaii, Seychelles, Fiji, and Bora Bora.”

Boeing, AirBus and ‘Beond’: Biggest edition of Dubai Airshow underway

DAMAC Air’s entry into the market will position it against competitors like Beond, Rotana Jet and others.

Beond – which brands itself as the world’s first premium leisure airline – launched its inaugural flight from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to the Maldives in April 2024.

Last week, Dubai’s flagship carrier, The Emirates Group announced its best-ever half-year financial performance, posting a profit before tax of AED 10.4 billion (USD 2.8 billion) for the first six months of 2024-25, surpassing its record profit before tax for the same period last year.

Dubai’s travel capacity is also set to expand to The Al Maktoum International Airport slated to be the largest in the world with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers, and five times the size of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Founded in Dubai in 1982, DAMAC Group boasts a diverse portfolio spanning luxury real estate developments, hospitality, data centres, retail, fashion, and capital markets.

Also read:

MENA Dubai

Comments

200 characters

Dubai real estate developer DAMAC Properties launches luxury airline

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Oil falls as China stimulus fails to boost sentiment, US dollar strength

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Read more stories