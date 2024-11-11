International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will allow inter-port movement of international transshipment cargoes from terminals of Karachi Port and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim to other terminals of these ports through only authorized bonded carriers.

The FBR has issued an SRO 1789(I)/2024 to propose amendments in the Customs Rules for guiding procedure on inter-port movement of international transshipment cargo.

Under the new rules, the inter-port movement of international transshipment cargo may only be allowed from any on-dock terminal of Karachi Port and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim to another on-dock terminal of any of the said ports, through authorized bonded carriers licensed under Chapter XIV of these rules.

The FBR has also issued a “Transport Note” on information required against cargo removed from one port terminal and destined to another port terminal of Karachi Port/Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

The FBR has also issued a separate procedure for removal of international transshipment cargo from the original port of entry or sending port terminal to another terminal of departure or receiving terminal.

According to SRO 1789(I)/2024, the cross-stuffing by way of transfer of international transshipment goods from one container to another container, in the approved places within Custom bonded premises, at Gwadar Port, shall be allowed under Customs supervision.

The option of cross-stuffing of international transshipment cargo at Gwadar Port shall be available to the owner of goods or his authorized representative or shipping lines, through filing necessary details and particulars of containers and cargo on line through the CCS. The cross-stuffing of containerized international transshipment cargo shall be allowed inside especially demarcated areas of the Gwadar port.

The cross-stuffing of containerized international transshipment cargo shall take place under Customs supervision from one container to another container of the same size, the FBR rules added.

