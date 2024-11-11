AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-11

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 237 billion as federal excise duty (FED) from cigarettes during 2023-24 as compared to Rs 142 billion in 2022-23, reflecting an increase of Rs 95 billion or 70 percent.

According to the FBR’s data, sales tax collection from cigarettes on local sales stood at Rs 60.664 billion in 2023-24 as compared to Rs 36.926 billion, reflecting an increase of 54.3 percent.

The net collection from the FED surged by 56.1%, rising from Rs 369.9 billion in the previous fiscal year to Rs 577.4 billion in 2023-2024.

Cigarettes remain top revenue spinner of FED

Consequently, the FED’s contribution to FBR’s overall tax collections increased from 5.2% to 6.2%. Significant contributors to FED revenues include sectors such as cigarettes, cement, concentrates for beverages/foods, and air travel. All major sectors, with the exceptions of concentrates and motor cars, experienced positive growth in the current fiscal year, FBR’s report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax tax collection cigarettes tax on cigarettes FED on cigarettes

Comments

200 characters

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories