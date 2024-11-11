Security forces kill six terrorists in NW

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists and wounded six others in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the region.

The ISPR said the militants had been involved in multiple terrorist activities targeting security forces and were responsible for the killing of innocent civilians. In addition to the fatalities, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, it said.

A sanitization operation is now underway in the area to ensure that any remaining terrorists are eliminated, the military’s statement added.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s security forces to eliminate insurgent elements in the region, particularly in North Waziristan, which has long been a stronghold for militants.

