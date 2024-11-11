Bilawal commends security forces

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commended the security forces for their successful operation in North Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of six terrorists.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP highlighted that neutralizing six terrorists and injuring six others marks a significant achievement by the security forces.

He emphasized that the ongoing intelligence-based operations against terrorists also reflect the nation’s steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism.