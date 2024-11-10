PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday has said that the Prime Minister is going to announce a five-year economic plan soon. Cheap electricity will bring significant relief and boost economic growth.

He was talking to reporters after the laptop distribution ceremony organised by Institution of Engineer’s. Secretary General of the Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Engineer Amir Zameer Khan, gave a briefing regarding the distribution of laptops.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is responsible for Pakistan International Airlines present condition. He said national air line suffered a huge loss due to the false propaganda of PTI government that its pilots have fake degrees.

Economic planning: Policy board set up

He further said that passage of 26th constitutional amendment has closed the door for judiciary to enter in to the political conflicts.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said affordable electricity will bring relief to the public. The Prime Minister will soon unveil a 5-year economic plan which will prove to be a game-changer.

“We don’t get success in the privatization of PIA but we’ll try again. PTI is responsible for PIA’s present condition,” Ahsan said.

While responding to a question Ahsan Iqbal said that Trump’s success is a decision made by his people, but a particular political party has pinned their hopes on the success of Trump adding that supporters of that political parties thought that founder PTI will be released but this will not happen.

He added that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has closed the door of judiciary’s interference in political disputes.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a seminar on ‘Journey to National Development in the Light of Iqbal’s Thoughts’ to celebrate Iqbal’s Day at Al Raazi hall organized by Punjab University.

He said that Iqbal’s ideology is the atomic bomb of development for Pakistan and Pakistan can become a developed nation if we follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings. He said that until the Muslims remained connected with knowledge, they progressed in every field and ruled for centuries. “Today, due to our distance from knowledge, the tragedy is that the moon is being conquered by the US, Russia, China and India and the power of Israel is greater than the might of 52 Islamic countries,” he added.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, UVAS VC Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dr Jameel from HEC Pakistan, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Dr Muhammad Kamran, Director Iqbal Academy Lahore Dr Abdul Rauf Rafeeqi, Director Urdu Development and Translation Centre Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Hassan, faculty members, staff and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Prof Ahsan Iqbal said that Israel has committed brutality in Gaza, Lebanon and other neighbouring countries, but the two billion Muslims worldwide seem to be unable to stop this evil elephant. He said that today America is a super power because of the lights in the laboratories and libraries remain on all the time while in our universities the library and laboratories are closed after five O’clock according to the official time. He said that the nation should be connected with knowledge and should be brought out of the business of stones. He hoped that our youth would celebrate the centenary of independence in 2047 in a Pakistan built in the light of the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He said that a holiday in the name of Iqbal Day is not good; instead, if it is a working day, programmes can be organized based on his thoughts and ideas. He said that Iqbal’s teachings and thoughts require his services should be honoured by raising them to the maximum, in the current century, the ideological unity of the countries has no importance, G20 is based on economic interest. He said that the politics of anarchy and hatred benefits the enemy and harms the country, our ideologies may differ but we are all equal Pakistanis.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that today is the day of renewal of our pledge. He said that nations that do not acknowledge and remember the services of their heroes are destroyed. Allama Iqbal was a philosopher, politician, educationist, great poet and Sufi. Allama Iqbal gave the concept of a separate Muslim state. There are a large number of Muslims in India, but they do not have the rights that they can have in a free state. He said that we all have to make the country Allama Iqbal’s Pakistan together. Prof Dr Muhammad Younis thanked PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali and his team for organizing the seminar on the topic. He said that Allama Iqbal has spoken for every class in his poetry; Allama Iqbal is the name of a movement.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen and Prof Dr Zia-ul-Hassan also shed light on various aspects of Allama Iqbal’s life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024