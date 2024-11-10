VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved Rs 1.8 billion for overhauling two VVIP aircraft being used by the President and Prime Minister, sources told Business Recorder.

On November 1, 2024, the Defence Division briefed the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet that two VVIP Gulfstream Aircraft (G-450 & G-IV) are being utilized for State duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. These aircraft are required to be maintained periodically, to ensure their optimum availability, serviceability and fly-worthy status in line with the standards defined by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Frequency of Mid Life Overhaul of G-IV VVIP Aircraft engines was 10 years/4000 hrs. Last overhaul was carried out in year 2014 by M/s Gulfstream, USA (OEM). The OEM had confirmed slot for overhauling of engines of the said aircraft in January 2025.

Accordingly, an additional allocation of $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) is required for complete overhaul of engines to avoid grounding of the Aircraft’s in near future. On directions of the Prime Minister, Finance Division had concurred provision of $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) as Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the purpose during CFY 2024-25. In accordance with Federal Cabinet decision of February 14, 2019 all cases involving TSG shall be presented before the ECC for its consideration.

Defence Division sought approval of the ECC for TSG worth $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) under Demand No. 27 Defence Division for complete overhauling of both engines, payment of rental of engines and ferry expenditure of G-IV VVIP Aircraft to USA, during CFY 2024-25.

