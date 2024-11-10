AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-10

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved Rs 1.8 billion for overhauling two VVIP aircraft being used by the President and Prime Minister, sources told Business Recorder.

On November 1, 2024, the Defence Division briefed the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet that two VVIP Gulfstream Aircraft (G-450 & G-IV) are being utilized for State duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. These aircraft are required to be maintained periodically, to ensure their optimum availability, serviceability and fly-worthy status in line with the standards defined by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Frequency of Mid Life Overhaul of G-IV VVIP Aircraft engines was 10 years/4000 hrs. Last overhaul was carried out in year 2014 by M/s Gulfstream, USA (OEM). The OEM had confirmed slot for overhauling of engines of the said aircraft in January 2025.

President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

Accordingly, an additional allocation of $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) is required for complete overhaul of engines to avoid grounding of the Aircraft’s in near future. On directions of the Prime Minister, Finance Division had concurred provision of $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) as Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the purpose during CFY 2024-25. In accordance with Federal Cabinet decision of February 14, 2019 all cases involving TSG shall be presented before the ECC for its consideration.

Defence Division sought approval of the ECC for TSG worth $ 6.00 million (equivalent to Rs.1.800 billion) under Demand No. 27 Defence Division for complete overhauling of both engines, payment of rental of engines and ferry expenditure of G-IV VVIP Aircraft to USA, during CFY 2024-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC TSG Asif Ali Zadari President of Pakistan Defence Division VVIP aircraft

Comments

200 characters

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories