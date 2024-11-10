Breast cancer has become one of the most significant health threats to women worldwide, with Pakistan recording some of the highest incidences in Asia. Every year, 40,000 women in Pakistan lose their lives to this disease, and more than 10 million are at risk. The high mortality rate is primarily due to delayed diagnosis and limited access to advanced treatments. To combat this growing health crisis, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken major steps toward improving treatment facilities and raising public awareness.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, shortly after taking office, prioritized the construction of Punjab’s first public cancer hospital, the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. This hospital is a ground-breaking initiative aimed at providing free cancer treatment, particularly for breast cancer patients. The hospital’s first phase will consist of 150 beds, including 100 for adults and 50 for children, and will be spread over 333 kanals of land. The estimated cost of the first phase is PKR 3.26 billion, and it will feature state-of-the-art medical equipment to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death among women, but it is highly treatable if diagnosed early. However, in Pakistan, 70 percent of deaths occur because the disease is detected at an advanced stage. Breast cancer is a condition in which cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming tumours. Although men can develop breast cancer, it is much more common in women. Timely detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.

A key component of the government’s strategy is working with global health campaigns such as Pink Ribbon, which has been actively raising awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan for over 22 years. October, recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sees a concerted effort from healthcare professionals, non-governmental organizations, and survivors to spread awareness about the disease. The Punjab government, under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, is collaborating with Pink Ribbon to ensure that more women are aware of the risks and the importance of early detection.

As part of this collaboration, the government is rolling out educational campaigns across the province. The aim is to reduce the breast cancer mortality rate by encouraging women to undergo regular check-ups and screenings. Pink Ribbon has been instrumental in educating women about self-examinations and the importance of mammography, which can detect cancer early when it is most treatable. In line with these efforts, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that a dedicated breast cancer ward would be constructed at Nawaz Sharif cancer Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government has also recognized the need to empower women in the healthcare workforce. In the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital’s breast cancer block, all staff members will be women, creating a safe and comfortable environment for female patients. This decision not only ensures privacy but also encourages more women to come forward for treatment without fear or hesitation.

Another significant step taken by the Punjab government is the establishment of Pakistan’s first breast cancer data bank. This initiative, led by the Chief Minister, is aimed at collecting reliable data on breast cancer patients across the country, enabling healthcare providers to improve treatment plans and allocate resources more effectively. Accurate data will help identify trends and provide insights into the disease’s spread, particularly in rural areas where healthcare services are less accessible. The involvement of Lady Health Visitors (LHV) in breast cancer clinics across the province is also part of this broader strategy. These health workers will play a critical role in early diagnosis and guiding patients through the treatment process.

Breast cancer’s causes are a combination of environmental and genetic factors, with age being a major risk factor. As women grow older, their risk of developing breast cancer increases. Additionally, early onset of menstruation, late menopause, being childless, or having the first child after the age of 30 also heightens the risk. Recent studies show that obesity, particularly among women nearing menopause, significantly increases the chances of developing breast cancer. A high-fat diet is also a contributing factor, making it essential to encourage healthier eating habits, including more vegetables and less fatty food. Hereditary factors play a significant role as well, with 25 percent of breast cancer cases being linked to family history. Women with close relatives who have had breast cancer, such as mothers, sisters, or aunts, are at a higher risk and should take extra precautions.

Public education is essential in combating breast cancer, and women must learn to perform regular self-examinations. Those over the age of 35 are especially encouraged to undergo mammograms, which can detect cancer at an early stage. It is also important to note that while breast cancer is far more common in women, men can develop it too. Though rare, breast cancer in men tends to be more aggressive, making early detection even more critical.

The fight against breast cancer in Punjab is gaining momentum, with the government’s initiatives bringing hope to millions. Through improved treatment facilities, better access to medical care, and widespread public awareness campaigns, the province is making significant strides in reducing the mortality rate and improving the quality of life for those affected by this devastating disease.

