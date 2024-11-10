Failure to uphold constitution root of all crises: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman emphasized that Islam and the constitution are the unifying foundations of the nation, and that the country’s progress depends on adhering to them.

Speaking at a book launch event at Mansoora on Saturday, he attributed the country’s current multiple crises to a failure to uphold the constitution.

He noted that the constitution, which was unanimously adopted by all political parties in 1973, has faced repeated assaults over the past fifty years from military dictators and the ruling elite. He cited the recent 26th amendment as an example, suggesting it aimed to tighten control over the judiciary.

Rehman reflected on the historical struggle of Muslims in the subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to create this nation, adding that the goals of that struggle have yet to be fully realized. He stated that although the British left, they left behind a loyalist ruling elite and a colonial system that persists today. He called for the dismantling of this colonial legacy, urging a united and organized movement to rid the nation of this ruling class, which he said benefits only a select few.

He went on to argue that this elite has maintained a stranglehold on resources, leaving the masses deprived of basic necessities. He also referenced the breakup of Pakistan in the 1970s, attributing it to the failure to fulfill the objectives for which the country was founded. He suggested that today’s widespread lawlessness and absence of justice are consequences of the 1973 constitution not being fully implemented.

