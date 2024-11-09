India declines to travel for Champions Trophy

NEW DELHI: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, India has confirmed it will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy cricket tournament, citing security concerns, Indian media reports claim Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated its decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and expressed a preference to play all of its matches in Dubai.

India’s stance remains unchanged despite recent diplomatic talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Islamabad.

The two nations’ first direct high-level conversation since 2015 had sparked hopes of restoring cricketing ties, but the BCCI insists on playing its matches outside Pakistan.