SAU paves way for agri innovation, economic growth: Minister

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ali Malkani, underscored the transformative potential of agriculture in driving Pakistan’s economic growth, applauding Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam for its commitment to modern, farmer-centric research.

Speaking at an awareness session on Friday, he praised SAU’s progress in developing certified seeds and establishing disease-resistant nurseries with cutting-edge technologies, describing these innovations as significant advancements for the agricultural sector.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani highlighted SAU’s vital role in developing a skilled workforce in both agriculture and livestock management. He emphasized the need to improve per-acre yield and introduce new crop varieties such as wheat, cotton, and mango.

Additionally, he pointed to the productive potential of barren and desert lands, advocating for urban agriculture, the preservation of genetic diversity among indigenous livestock breeds, and the creation of job opportunities for young graduates in agro-based industries.

The minister also encouraged universities to implement modern, technology-driven systems, including student portals and faculty development programs, to keep pace with evolving industry needs.

Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr. Fateh Marri, expanded on the university’s leading role in certified seed research across Sindh. He detailed SAU’s significant strides in both domestic and international research partnerships, noting that ongoing collaborative agreements and joint research efforts are bringing advanced agricultural solutions to Pakistan.

Dr. Marri stressed that with increased government support, SAU’s research and advisory programs could deliver meaningful, widespread benefits for both students and farmers. He shared that SAU is not only committed to training the next generation of agricultural professionals but is also heavily invested in advisory services and outreach programs aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools for improved productivity.

During his visit, Minister toured several of SAU’s state-of-the-art facilities, including an advanced greenhouse, molecular laboratory, seed experimental fields at Latif Farm, and disease-free mango orchards at Malir Farm.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, DF Syed Fida Hussain Shah, and heads of various academic and administrative departments, were also present.

