Minister assures ABAD of complete elimination of land mafias, kidnappers

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Sindh Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar assured the office-bearers of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of complete elimination of land mafias and short-term kidnappers from the province.

He emphasised that the construction sector is the backbone of the national economy, and praised ABAD for not only advancing the sector but also providing employment to millions of people. He appointed SP Ahmed Chaudhry as a focal person for ABAD and announced that weekly meetings would be held with ABAD office-bearers.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with an ABAD delegation led by Chairman Hasan Bakshi.

Lanjhar instructed police authorities to fully cooperate with ABAD office bearers and take strict action against those involved in the recent short-term kidnapping and shooting of an ABAD members.

He assured ABAD that issues related to land grabbing and extortion would be resolved on a priority basis.

Earlier, ABAD Chairman Hasan Bakshi informed Minister Lanjhar that the police were not cooperating with ABAD against the land mafia.

Bakshi also mentioned a rise in short-term kidnappings of builders and developers in Karachi, which pose serious risks to investment in the construction sector.

Later, Bakshi welcomed the appointment of a focal person and the weekly meetings, hoping that these steps would help reclaim their lands and put Karachi on the path to progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024