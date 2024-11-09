AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

LG minister to attend int’l conference in China

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, accompanied by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, will attend an international conference in China from November 11 to 13.

According to a ministry’s spokesperson here on Friday, the international conference is to be held in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan. Around 300 delegates from 30 countries are participating in this conference.

During his visit, the Minister for Local Government will also meet with Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Secretary Weng Xiaohui and the Governor of Sichuan to explore the possibilities of further promoting friendly relations between Punjab and Sichuan. It may be added here that both Punjab and Sichuan were declared sister provinces in 2006. Zeeshan Rafiq will represent Punjab in the international conference to be held in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan.

Commenting on the visit, the Minister said that he would highlight the people-friendly projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during his address to the international conference.

"During the visit to China, we would examine the possibilities of generating waste-to-energy technology as around 200 dumping sites were being built under the Suthra Punjab programme,” he added, adding that it was possible to save millions of rupees in financial resources by utilising waste.

Rafiq further said that Sichuan is important with regard to the development of technology; they would also examine how Punjab could benefit from Sichuan's experience in certain fields.

The Secretary said that Sichuan was China's largest province in terms of agricultural production and hence, it was important to study Chinese successes in the agriculture sector so that Punjab could emerge as the food basket of Pakistan. Thus, they would also visit the agricultural facilities of Sichuan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq International Conference Shakeel Ahmad Mian

Comments

200 characters

LG minister to attend int’l conference in China

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories