KP govt to move PHC against ECP for reserve seats

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali said that the provincial government has decided to file a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Peshawar High Court.

The petition challenges the ECP's decision not to notify reserve seats allocated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite the Supreme Court's majority ruling.

Additionally, Dr. Saif expressed concern that the schedule for Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been released yet.

The decision to file the petition was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, and the provincial cabinet has authorized the Advocate General to proceed with the petition.

Dr. Saif emphasized that the Supreme Court's eight judges have ruled in favor of allocating the reserve seats to PTI. He criticized the ECP for previously using delaying tactics and now openly defying the Supreme Court's orders, causing irreparable damage to PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024