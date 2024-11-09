AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Toshakhana-II case: Court reserve verdict on IK, Bushra’s acquittal plea till 12th

Fazal Sher Published 09 Nov, 2024 08:15am

ISLAMABAD: A special court hearing Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Friday, reserved verdict on Khan and his wife's acquittal applications till November 12.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, reserved its judgment on the acquittal applications of both the accused after both parties concluded their arguments.

The court again deferred the indictment of Khan and his wife. Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared before the court. Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

Khan's sister Aleema Khan, while talking to the reporters after the hearing said that Khan has called on people from all walks of life including lawyers, ticket holders, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) that they should participate in the PTI’s Swabi Jalsa scheduled for today (Saturday).

She said that Khan described this movement as one for the independence of the judiciary and reclamation of the stolen mandate. Khan has urged the public to join the movement for the sake of the future generations and to secure a better future for Pakistan, she said, while quoting her brother.

Quoting Khan, she added that the final decision on Pakistan's future would no longer come from courts or parliament, but would be determined by the people in the streets, as no other forum remains in the country where justice can be sought.

