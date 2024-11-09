Reko Diq Mining Co to utilise PIBT’s terminal

KARACHI: The Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited has identified and approached Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) as the preferred port to enable it to utilise PIBT’s terminal and its infrastructure for the handling of its cargo concentrate for the initial phase of the Reko Diq project subject to the execution of definitive agreement and regulatory and other necessary approvals from the relevant authorities including the Port Qasim Authority.

This was announced by PIBT through material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange here on Friday.

