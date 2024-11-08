Palm oil follows Dalian rivals higher, set for third week of gains

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were set on Friday for a third straight weekly gain, as prices rose further on the back of strength in rival Dalian vegetable oils.

Palm oil ends up supported by rival oils at Dalian

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 77 ringgit or 1.55%, to 5,029 ringgit ($1,147.91) a metric ton in early trade, rising for a third straight session. The contract has gained 2.92% so far in the week.

Fundamentals