AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
AIRLINK 129.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.87%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.02%)
FCCL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.2%)
FFBL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.65%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.33%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.82%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.92%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
OGDC 182.80 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.14%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.14%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,842 Increased By 47.4 (0.48%)
BR30 30,036 Increased By 389.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 92,520 Increased By 499.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,786 Increased By 121.7 (0.42%)
Nov 07, 2024
Markets

Palm oil ends up supported by rival oils at Dalian

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 04:22pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher and reversed early losses on Thursday, supported by gains from rival vegetable oils at the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit or 0.67%, to 4,950 ringgit ($1,125.00) a metric ton on the closing.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.78%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.56%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s government is proposing to increase the mandatory blend of palm oil-based fuel in biodiesel to 50% in 2028, Edi Wibowo, director of bioenergy at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, told an industry conference on Thursday.

India’s vegetable oil imports are estimated to decline further in the 2024-25 season to 15 million tons, as favourable weather will likely boost domestic production, an industry group said at the conference.

India’s palm oil imports surged 59% in October to a three-month high compared to the previous month, as refiners boosted purchases to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports in recent months and a strong festive demand.

Palm oil rises mirroring Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, traded flat against the U.S. dollar on the closing. A weaker ringgit makes vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil held steady on Thursday after a sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election, with a stronger dollar and lower crude imports in China balancing supply risks from a Trump presidency and output cuts caused by Hurricane Rafael.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

