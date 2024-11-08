AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFBL 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.81 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.91%)
HUMNL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.74%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,866 Increased By 24.3 (0.25%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,874 Increased By 353.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 28,835 Increased By 49 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power tariffs: Quarterly adjustment tanks

BR Research Published 08 Nov, 2024 09:05am

After the annual rebasing exercise carried out in July 2024, periodic tariff adjustments to the power tariffs were always going to be on the more moderate side. The first result is out and is an encouraging one. The power regulator Nepra is due to hear the power distributors’ plea to make quarterly tariff adjustments for July - September 2024, and the amount in question is only Rs8.7 billion. For context, the previous quarterly adjustment was Rs47 billion. The previous five years’ average quarterly adjustment sits at Rs60 billion, with a high and low of Rs136 billion and Rs10 billion respectively.

The adjustment sought for 1QFY25 is the lowest in at least seven years, which goes on to show how important getting the base tariffs closer to reality is. Recall that previous years’ base tariffs generally, and FY24’s in particular, were built on optimistic scenarios with no regard to ground reality, underestimating the contribution from RLNG. This time around, due consideration has been lent to the generation mix realities, and whilst the base tariff revision itself was on the considerably higher side, it has set grounds for less volatile changes in place of periodic adjustments for the rest of FY25, exceptions aside.

The current periodic adjustment is due to lapse in November 2024, and that gives the government a chance to recover the 1QFY25 QTA in just one month instead of spreading over the entire quarter, given a rather minor adjustment. Assuming the QTA is applied for December bills only, it would not cross Re1/unit, which will still be a respite from the current Rs1.74/unit that is in place for the September-November period.

The QTA respite coincides with a string of negative monthly fuel charges adjustments, with the September 2024 adjustment of negative Rs1.2/unit - the lowest in nearly two years. Significantly revised reference fuel tariffs are obviously at play, but a remarkably resilient currency and stable international energy commodity prices have both played their parts, in keeping the adjustments on the lower side.

The financial impact of the termination of agreements with 5 IPPs would be reflected in the upcoming quarterly adjustments and should bode well for consumers. That said, the drop in demand from the grid is concerning and could potentially dilute the impact of savings on account of IPP negotiations and contract terminations.

Segregated demand numbers are not out yet for 1QFY25, but a trend of hourly generation presented by the System Operator offers clear signs that the solar induction at mass scale has certainly led to lower generation – leading to an overall reduction in demand from a year ago. Consider that the average demand during no-sunlight hours is still higher year-on-year. It is the daytime consumption where the hourly demand curve suggests a significant retreat from last year – and there is no other reason than rooftop solar power generation - be it on net metering or otherwise.

In Pakistan’s single-buyer market model, where take-or-pay contracts are prevalent, any reduction in grid consumption results in higher charges for those still connected. This creates a vicious cycle, and while load shedding in commercial sectors is not a sustainable solution, continuing this practice without a strategic plan will only make electricity costs even more prohibitive, potentially leading to even more severe demand destruction.

For now, tariff adjustments seem to be under control. It is time that the government seriously considered altering the base tariff revision timeline, pushing it back from July to January. It will create less noise and the impact of any increase in bills will be muted for starters, given low consumption. Meanwhile, efforts must continue to be made towards reforming the transmission sector and addressing distribution bottlenecks.

power tariff RLNG tariff adjustments RLNG power plant Fuel Charges Adjustments current periodic adjustment tariff revision

Comments

200 characters

Power tariffs: Quarterly adjustment tanks

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories