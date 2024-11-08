Trespassing KP House: KP cabinet decides to register FIR against IG Islamabad in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has decided to file FIR (First Information Report) against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi by name and his 600 unknown accomplices for illegally raiding the Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, trespassing the premises, damaging the installations and fixtures there, violating the privacies of the residents particularly the families of the employees there, committing thefts and other crimes.

The cabinet held that it also amounted to terrorism and thus the relevant Sections of ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) will also be included in the FIR.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over the meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Thursday and attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and relevant administrative secretaries.

The KP Government had also filed such complaints in the relevant courts of Islamabad but this time a case will be registered within the territorial jurisdiction of its own province i.e. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet further noted that on October 6, 2024, the CDA had illegally sealed KP House, which was subsequently de-sealed following the directions of the Islamabad High Court in response to a writ petition filed by the KP Government.

The cabinet approved amendments to the KP Universities Act, 2012, allowing it to be presented before the Provincial Assembly.

Besides some minor changes related to the administrative functions of the universities, the notable amendments included the designation of the Chief Minister as the Chancellor and the appointing authority for Vice Chancellors of these universities.

The amendments also set the Vice Chancellors’ tenure as four years, subject to a mid-tenure review by a Performance Evaluation Committee to be constituted by the government. It has also been made mandatory that only women candidates will be appointed to the Vice Chancellor positions in the public sector women’s universities of the Province.

The cabinet approved the draft Agriculture Income Tax Act, 2024, which will be presented in the Provincial Assembly for enactment and, if approved, will come into force from January 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024