1,000 super seeders allocated to farmers across key districts

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

LAHORE: Sharing details on the distribution of new super seeder machines, the Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb revealed that in the first phase, 1,000 super seeders have been allocated to farmers across key districts, including Faisalabad, Okara, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Kasur as the fulfillment of promise made by the Chief Minister Punjab.

This is part of a larger plan to provide 5,000 modern super seeders to farmers at subsidized rates and through easy instalment schemes. These machines will enable farmers to prepare their land efficiently without resorting to burning crop residues, significantly reducing environmental pollution and helping address pressing issues like smog.

The Minister emphasized that the introduction of this cutting-edge agricultural machinery not only promotes environmental sustainability but also enhances the speed and quality of land preparation, marking a pivotal step forward for Punjab’s agricultural sector.

In addition to the agricultural initiative, Maryam Aurangzeb also addressed the impact of smog, noting that, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the scheduled Sports Gala has been postponed due to the severe smog conditions. The event will be rescheduled after the smog season to prioritize public health.

To further protect public health, the Punjab government has launched an extensive campaign to distribute protective masks in Lahore. Announcements are being made across hundreds of mosques, advising citizens to take precautions against smog and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Over 9,000 farmers have already completed training on smog prevention, and schools are holding awareness sessions for students on how to mitigate smog-related risks.

The government has also ramped up enforcement against illegal burning activities, targeting more than nine locations across the province. This has led to the filing of 15 FIRs and the imposition of fines totalling over Rs400000. Intensive monitoring and patrolling around Lahore and surrounding areas are ongoing, with the government addressing false reports of fires at 28 locations.

The ongoing anti-smog campaign has been bolstered by the active involvement of 3,850 volunteer committees, alongside various government departments and administrative bodies. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and City Traffic Officer (CTO) squads are conducting night-time surveillance on sand trolleys, while thousands of informational materials on smog hazards and preventive measures have been distributed to the public.

KU Nov 08, 2024 10:34am
This is 2024 where agriculture farms around the world use 3 in 1 seeder+fertilizer+plough equipment, n we are led to believe in cheap propaganda, super seeder to 1000 farmers out of 7 million is news?
