SALU conducts pre-entry test-2025

HYDERABAD: The pre-entry test for admission into B.S Part-I and B.S Part-III of all institutes and departments for the academic year 2025 was conducted in a conducive, congenial and peaceful environment at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

Meritorious Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik, Vice Chancellor visited the test venue and interacted with the candidates. Dr. Khushik expressed his full satisfaction over the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of the test.

During his interaction with the candidates, Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushik said that education is a powerful tool for the growth and transformation of a country. It is your duty to respect parents and teachers, he said.

He further reiterated that Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur is the third best public university in Sindh, which caters to the academic needs of students from different social backgrounds, especially those from low-income households.

He claimed that the erstwhile Khairpur State was still an important educational hub, with five top-notch high schools offering boarding to students. We have improved the infrastructure and related academic and research resources, Dr. Khushik said, adding that this alma mater has an important place in northern Sindh.

The Vice Chancellor also extended his cordial thanks to Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur and Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur for taking foolproof security measures.

As many as 128 blocks were set for the test. Against 2500 seats to fill, 5120 candidates appeared in the test. The result of the test will be announced today on the university's website www.salu.edu.pk.

