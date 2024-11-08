AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.72 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,794 Increased By 273.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 28,819 Increased By 32.1 (0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

Surge in cases of nasal & throat infections: Punjab Sports Gala postpones due to smog

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

LAHORE: Significant surge has been witnessed of the patients suffering from nasal and throat infections. There is heavy rush of the patients who are visiting hospitals and private clinics in different cities in Punjab.

Most of the patients are suffering from nasal and throat infections amid hazardous smog, sources in the health department, said adding: “The Out Patient Department (OPD) reported a surge in patient visits. The City of Lahore experienced significant smog effects.

The incidence of stroke patients and eye diseases also increased posing health challenges faced by the population in Punjab, particularly during the changing season, the sources said.

Moreover, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government much-anticipated ‘Sports Gala’ has been postponed due to heavy smog blanketing Lahore.

The Sports Gala will be rescheduled once the smog situation improves, said an official of Sports Department. The decision has been taken to ensure public safety during the ongoing smog season.

According to him, the event would be rescheduled after smog situation improves, as the safety of players is top priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

smog Smog in Punjab Punjab Sports Gala

