Surge in cases of nasal & throat infections: Punjab Sports Gala postpones due to smog

LAHORE: Significant surge has been witnessed of the patients suffering from nasal and throat infections. There is heavy rush of the patients who are visiting hospitals and private clinics in different cities in Punjab.

Most of the patients are suffering from nasal and throat infections amid hazardous smog, sources in the health department, said adding: “The Out Patient Department (OPD) reported a surge in patient visits. The City of Lahore experienced significant smog effects.

The incidence of stroke patients and eye diseases also increased posing health challenges faced by the population in Punjab, particularly during the changing season, the sources said.

Moreover, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government much-anticipated ‘Sports Gala’ has been postponed due to heavy smog blanketing Lahore.

The Sports Gala will be rescheduled once the smog situation improves, said an official of Sports Department. The decision has been taken to ensure public safety during the ongoing smog season.

According to him, the event would be rescheduled after smog situation improves, as the safety of players is top priority.

