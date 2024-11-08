AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.99%)
LESCO launches innovative initiative to protect trees

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched an innovative initiative to protect trees from unnecessary felling. The company has begun installing insulated cables to save trees that were previously at risk due to power line obstruction.

LESCO’s Chief Executive Engineer, Shahid Hayder, has strictly prohibited tree cutting in the affected area. Instead, Hayder ordered the installation of insulated cables, ensuring the protection of valuable trees.

The project involves replacing 6.8 kilometres of cables, costing approximately Rs5.8 million. This eco-friendly solution will not only safeguard trees but also protect the cables from damage caused by rain, kite flying, and other technical faults.

LESCO’s proactive approach demonstrates its commitment to environmental conservation. By adopting insulated cables, the company minimizes the need for tree cutting, promoting a greener and safer environment for future generations, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder has directed officials to expedite ongoing maintenance work across the region and ensure line staff safety.

In a high-level meeting at LESCO headquarters, Hayder stressed the importance of completing maintenance tasks promptly and safeguarding employees. He instructed chief engineers to personally oversee the work and ordered the Director of Safety to enforce strict adherence to safety protocols.

“Zero tolerance will be shown for any negligence,” Hayder warned, emphasizing that severe penalties would be imposed on those found lax.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

