‘Job Fair 2024 Exhibition’ held

FAISALABAD: A Job Fair 2024 exhibition was organised at Government College of Technology Samanabad, Faisalabad under the auspices of Punjab TEVTA, in which over 60 companies and more than 2,000 talented TEVTA graduates participated.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the special guest Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal Ahmed.

Chief guest Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson TEVTA Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI(M), (retd), former president FWCCI Rubina Amjad, and Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Hazar Khan made special appearance and visited the stalls of Rotary Club, while on this occasion President Rotary Club of Faisalabad City Muhammad Atif Munir, Club Secretary Adil Qureshi, Dr Sajid Rahim, Shahid Rahim, Dr Ashfaq Qamar, Muhammad Irfan, Malik Yusaf, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Mohsin and other Rotarians accompanied him.

President Rotary Club Muhammad Atif Munir while briefing the guests said the Rotary Club was working day and night for the eradication of polio. “The purpose of setting up stalls in the exhibition is aimed at informing the participants about the efforts of the Rotary Club, and also preparing our guests for the polio campaign,” he added.

Addressing the guests and students, he said that “for the eradication of polio, it is the duty of the Rotary Club and all of you to keep an eye on the environment around you, so that no one is left without administering polio drops. The Rotary Club wants as many citizens as possible to join the Club so that they too can be a part of our efforts.”

Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal Ahmed and Chairperson TEVTA Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI (M), while appreciating the efforts of Rotary Club, said the Rotary Club was currently fighting against polio in Pakistan.

President Rotary Club Muhammad Atif Munir said that “perhaps someone else is trying to do this on his own, for that we are grateful to Allah, who has chosen us for this work.”

On the occasion of the exhibition, a polio walk was also organised by President Rotary Club in which a large number of students and Rotarians participated.

