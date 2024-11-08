AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.55%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.94%)
HUMNL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.69%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
TREET 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 51.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.54%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,870 Increased By 28.6 (0.29%)
BR30 30,176 Increased By 140 (0.47%)
KSE100 92,831 Increased By 310.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 28,850 Increased By 63.6 (0.22%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-08

China stocks edge up as stimulus hopes outweigh Trump concerns

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks edged up on Thursday, buoyed by investor optimism over potential stimulus measures that outweighed concerns about worsening trade tensions under a second Donald Trump presidency.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.7% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.2%.

Investor focus has now shifted to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting, which concludes on Friday. Any stimulus surprise from the meeting will likely help lift market sentiment in China stocks. “I think it’s very likely that we will see significantly more fiscal and monetary stimulus from Beijing, which could offset some of the trade headwinds,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

Consumer-related stocks and property shares led gains in China, up 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively, as market participants expect more stimulus measures.

That helped offset some of the concerns about what a second Trump administration would mean for China’s economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which is more indicative of foreign investor sentiment, rose 1.2%, after falling 2.3% on Wednesday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 1.5%. “I think investors will learn from the first Trump term,” said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments for China at BNP Paribas. “Investors gained insights into how trade policies, tax reforms, and regulatory changes affect markets, allowing them to adjust their portfolios accordingly.”

A threat by Trump to impose 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods poses major growth risks for the world’s second-largest economy. Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong jumped 3.9%. Meanwhile, China’s export growth quickened in October, expanding 12.7% year-on-year by value, beating expectations, while imports shrank 2.3%, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports have bolstered growth for China although tariff threats have cast doubts over the outlook.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks edge up as stimulus hopes outweigh Trump concerns

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories