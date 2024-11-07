AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
Pakistan will make a strong comeback in second ODI: Naseem Shah

  • Pacer says he has recovered from cramps and is available for the game tomorrow
Published November 7, 2024

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah said Thursday that the team’s spirited performance in the first ODI had given them confidence and that they will make a strong comeback in the second ODI against Australia.

Pakistan fell short of an incredible heist at the MCG in the first ODI, as they lost the game by just two wickets while defending a modest 203-run total.

The second match of the series will be played tomorrow (November 8) in Adelaide, while Perth will host the third ODI on November 10.

Speaking about the preparations for the second ODI, Naseem said the team discussed the shortcomings during the first ODI in detail and will make its full effort to level the series on Friday.

“We sat down and discussed ways to improve for upcoming matches. We analysed our batting mistakes and aimed to improve them. Our bowling effort was fantastic, and we plan to enhance it further.”

The fast bowlers also downplayed the rumours about his injury, saying he was completely fit for Friday’s game.

David Warner back as cricket captain after leadership ban lifted

Naseem couldn’t complete his 10-over quota and had to leave the field two balls into his eighth over during the first ODI against Australia in Melbourne, casting doubt on his availability for the crucial games ahead.

The pacer, however, told media in Adelaide that it was just a cramp and that he had recovered from it.

“Alhamdulillah, I am completely fine. Cramps are common among athletes; they can happen to anyone, whether a batter or a bowler, regardless of their fitness level,” he added.

