AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

David Warner back as cricket captain after leadership ban lifted

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024 07:58am

SYDNEY: David Warner was named captain of Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder on Wednesday, a fortnight after having his lifetime ban on any leadership role in Australian cricket lifted.

Warner was cast as the main villain in the so-called “Sandpapergate” scandal in the Cape Town Test of 2018.

The opening batsman, who this year retired from international cricket, conspired with Australia’s then-skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the surface of the ball using sandpaper.

He was suspended from playing for a year and banned from any leadership role for life.

David Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Test series

A Cricket Australia panel last month decided that Warner met the criteria to have the ban lifted immediately, noting his “respectful and contrite tone”.

“David Warner has officially been announced as Sydney Thunder captain,” said a club statement Wednesday.

Thunder will begin their season in the Twenty20 BBL against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17.

“Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me,” said the 38-year-old Warner.

“I was part of the team from the start and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through.”

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said: “This is a huge moment for David and for our club.

“It’s not only about his career. It’s about the legacy he’s creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players.

“For the fans in western Sydney who’ve long recognised David as a Thunder legend, it’s a special moment to now see him as their captain.”

David Warner Big Bash League Sydney Thunder

Comments

200 characters

David Warner back as cricket captain after leadership ban lifted

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories