David Warner back as cricket captain after leadership ban lifted

SYDNEY: David Warner was named captain of Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder on Wednesday, a fortnight after having his lifetime ban on any leadership role in Australian cricket lifted.

Warner was cast as the main villain in the so-called “Sandpapergate” scandal in the Cape Town Test of 2018.

The opening batsman, who this year retired from international cricket, conspired with Australia’s then-skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the surface of the ball using sandpaper.

He was suspended from playing for a year and banned from any leadership role for life.

David Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Test series

A Cricket Australia panel last month decided that Warner met the criteria to have the ban lifted immediately, noting his “respectful and contrite tone”.

“David Warner has officially been announced as Sydney Thunder captain,” said a club statement Wednesday.

Thunder will begin their season in the Twenty20 BBL against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on December 17.

“Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me,” said the 38-year-old Warner.

“I was part of the team from the start and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through.”

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said: “This is a huge moment for David and for our club.

“It’s not only about his career. It’s about the legacy he’s creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players.

“For the fans in western Sydney who’ve long recognised David as a Thunder legend, it’s a special moment to now see him as their captain.”