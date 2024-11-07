Britain’s Conor Benn has doping suspension lifted

Conor Benn said he was eager to return to the ring after his provisional suspension over two failed drugs tests in 2022 was lifted following a decision by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

Benn, son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn, had been scheduled to take on Chris Eubank Jr in a much-hyped fight before the bout was called off when he returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

The 28-year-old was cleared of intentional doping last year but had a provisional suspension reimposed in May after successful appeals by UK anti-doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC). However, UKAD confirmed on Wednesday it had received NADP’s decision and that Benn’s provisional suspension had been lifted.

“The Panel concluded that it was ‘not comfortably satisfied’ that UKAD had proved that Mr Benn had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for the use of clomifene,” it said in a statement.

“The Provisional Suspension previously in place has been lifted and the charge against him has been consequently dismissed.

“UKAD will now carefully review the panel’s decision in accordance with its appeal rights under the UK Anti-Doping Rules.”

Benn, who has a 23-0 record and fought two bouts in the United States after his suspension was lifted last year, said in a statement on Instagram that he was finally ready to move forward.

“I am thankful that after an incredibly challenging two years the National Anti-Doping Panel has today finally cleared me of any wrongdoing,” he said.

“As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout. “I’m relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to get back in the ring to realise my ultimate potential.”