AGL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
AIRLINK 128.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.31%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
FFBL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.71%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.3%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
OGDC 178.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
PAEL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 146.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
PRL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.44%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TOMCL 36.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.12%)
TRG 51.53 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.32%)
UNITY 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,517 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,812 Increased By 147.1 (0.51%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Work on ‘Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital’ reviewed

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the site of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre and reviewed the ongoing progress at the site.

Khawaja Salman said on the occasion that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be Pakistan's first complete government cancer hospital from where Level-3 and level-4 cancer patients will also get free treatment, Inshallah. IDAP has been directed to make the project functional, he said.

The minister further said that this cancer hospital with 915 beds will be completed in two phases. Peads Oncology, operation theatres, 10-radiation therapy bunker, and ICU and 30-bed emergency ward will be built. A waiting hall and 24 beds will also be built for the maintenance staff. In the main building, bone marrow center, cancer care clinic, residences for doctors and a mosque will be built in the first phase. In the second phase, a new building with 300 beds and parking plaza will be built.

In this cancer hospital, the minister said that radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities will be available. A target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already announced the bone marrow transplant institute. The proposal to build hotels for the caretakers in front of the hospital is being reviewed. Specialized hospitals for blood diseases, peads, organ transplant and bone marrow will also be built in Punjab. A program to bring specialist doctors from abroad to Punjab with incentives is also being brought.

Every work that improves the life of the people is the first priority of the Punjab government, Khawaja said, adding: “We want to build cardiology, neurology, peads and dialysis centers in every city. No cancer patient will be denied treatment. First government cancer hospital will provide free treatment to patients coming from KPK, Sindh and other provinces.”

According to him, Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is a project not only for Punjab but for the whole of Pakistan. Treatment of cancer is not easy for the poor and the middle class; it is not very expensive for the rich man also.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Work on ‘Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital’ reviewed

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories