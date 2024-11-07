Visit of AD Ports team: Dar receives presentation on proposed MoUs

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level inter-ministerial preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming visit of the delegation of AD Ports, UAE at the Prime Minister’s House Wednesday.

Dar highlighted the importance of the visit which shows keenness of the government of UAE for enhancing investment in Pakistan.

He underscored that the government is keen for the economic growth of the country and such investments will play a crucial role boosting Pakistan’s economy.

The proposed MOUs relating to Ministries of Maritime, Aviation, Railways, BOI and the FBR were also presented in the meeting. Secretaries of each Ministry gave presentation on the proposed MOUs.

The DPM/FM directed representatives of the ministries present in the meeting to diligently and efficiently work for the success of the visit and for the preparation for signing of the proposed MOUs.

