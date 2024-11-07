AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

St Patrick’s High School holds prefects’ investiture ceremony

Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

KARACHI: St Patrick’s High School organized its annual Prefects Investiture Ceremony on Wednesday to formally induct the new prefects, who will uphold the values of leadership, responsibility, and integrity in the school. The event was attended by the principal, the management, staff, students, and the proud parents of the prefects, marked a significant day as 138 students took on their new roles as student leaders.

The Investiture Ceremony began with a reading from the Holy Bible, the recitation from the Holy Quran and Bagwan Geetaa. This was followed by a welcome and an inspiring address from Christine Martins deputy Principal who first welcomed the guests especially the parents and then congratulated the parents and the new prefects on their new role and responsibility. Martins remarked, “The role of a prefect is a journey of service and learning. We trust our prefects to embody the school’s principles, inspiring others through their actions and leading by example.”

Following the address, the prefects were officially inducted. Donning their distinctive badges and receiving their sashes, each prefect took the solemn oath, pledging to serve with honesty, diligence, and a positive attitude. Adam the newly appointed Head Boy shared his excitement, stating, “It’s an honour to be entrusted with this role, and I look forward to working with my fellow prefects to create a supportive environment for all students.”

St Patrick’s High School

