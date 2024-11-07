Mangrove plantation: Pakistan Cables pledges support to WWF

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables Limited pledged to support the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for its ongoing efforts for mangrove plantation. To kick off the plantation, the Pakistan Cables employees volunteered to participate in the mangrove plantation activity at WWF Wetland Centre, Karachi.

The Company will support plantation of 1,000 mangroves at a designated WWF site in Somyani. Through the collaboration, Pakistan Cables reaffirms its commitment to environmental conservation.

The plantation drive reflects Pakistan Cables’ broader environmental goals, which include reducing carbon emissions and promoting green initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda. The Company’s carbon emission reduction targets were approved and validated by SBTi in 2023.

