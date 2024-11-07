AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,021 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,665 No Change 0 (0%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Mangrove plantation: Pakistan Cables pledges support to WWF

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2024 08:04am

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables Limited pledged to support the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for its ongoing efforts for mangrove plantation. To kick off the plantation, the Pakistan Cables employees volunteered to participate in the mangrove plantation activity at WWF Wetland Centre, Karachi.

The Company will support plantation of 1,000 mangroves at a designated WWF site in Somyani. Through the collaboration, Pakistan Cables reaffirms its commitment to environmental conservation.

The plantation drive reflects Pakistan Cables’ broader environmental goals, which include reducing carbon emissions and promoting green initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda. The Company’s carbon emission reduction targets were approved and validated by SBTi in 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

WWF Pakistan Cables Mangrove plantation

Comments

200 characters

Mangrove plantation: Pakistan Cables pledges support to WWF

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories