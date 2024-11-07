AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Markets Print 2024-11-07

Nikkei ends at 3-week high

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a three-week high on Wednesday, led by chip and defence stocks, while market participants keenly awaited the outcome of the US presidential election.

The Nikkei jumped 2.61% to 39,480.67, its highest closing level since Oct. 15. The index also posted its biggest daily gain since Sept. 26. The broader Topix ended 1.94% higher at 2,715.92. The Nikkei accelerated gains as the dollar strengthened against the yen. The dollar was last up 1.7% at 154.24.

A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated. “The market is looking ahead of the election outcome already, with the dollar gaining and Japanese stocks rising,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia, taking him closer to completing a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Japanese technology stocks rose, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumping 8% to become the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group rose 5.13%.

Defence stocks also rose, with IHI surging 19.28% as the heavy machinery maker raised its annual net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Peers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries jumped 9.85% and 7.34%, respectively. “This is a typical Trump trade,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex, as Trump would ask Japan to rely less on the US for its own defence.

