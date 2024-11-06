AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-06

Pakistan becomes member of IALA global maritime authority

Press Release Published 06 Nov, 2024 06:12am

KARACHI: Pakistan has become a member of the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) as a private company, SI Global Solutions received an official membership from the global organisation.

IALA, a renowned international organisation, promotes the safe and efficient movement of vessels worldwide. To achieve Industrial Membership, SI Global Solutions successfully met IALA’s stringent prerequisites, demonstrating its technical expertise, operational excellence, and dedication to maritime safety.

According to a statement issued, as the first Pakistani company to secure IALA Industrial Membership, a leading maritime and fastest-growing ICT system integrator and consultancy company, sets a benchmark for the nation's maritime industry.

This milestone reinforces Pakistan’s growing presence in the global maritime sector. SI Global Solutions Pvt Ltd through its maritime division has a 100 percent market share of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Business in Pakistan. It is actively working at all seaports in Pakistan with a business relationship at all levels and enjoying good repute.

The company having links with other maritime organisations intends to serve in their aids to navigation sector with world’s No.1 product JFC Marine (Ireland) and prestigious brands of the friendly country- China), which it represents in Pakistan exclusively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan IALA IALA global maritime authority

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan becomes member of IALA global maritime authority

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories