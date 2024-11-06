Pakistan becomes member of IALA global maritime authority

KARACHI: Pakistan has become a member of the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) as a private company, SI Global Solutions received an official membership from the global organisation.

IALA, a renowned international organisation, promotes the safe and efficient movement of vessels worldwide. To achieve Industrial Membership, SI Global Solutions successfully met IALA’s stringent prerequisites, demonstrating its technical expertise, operational excellence, and dedication to maritime safety.

According to a statement issued, as the first Pakistani company to secure IALA Industrial Membership, a leading maritime and fastest-growing ICT system integrator and consultancy company, sets a benchmark for the nation's maritime industry.

This milestone reinforces Pakistan’s growing presence in the global maritime sector. SI Global Solutions Pvt Ltd through its maritime division has a 100 percent market share of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Business in Pakistan. It is actively working at all seaports in Pakistan with a business relationship at all levels and enjoying good repute.

The company having links with other maritime organisations intends to serve in their aids to navigation sector with world’s No.1 product JFC Marine (Ireland) and prestigious brands of the friendly country- China), which it represents in Pakistan exclusively.

