IK files contempt plea against Secretary Interior, others

ISLAMABAD: Founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan filed contempt petition against the Secretary Interior, Home Secretary Punjab and Adiala Jail Superintendent for refusing his meetings with family and friends as per jail manual.

The PTI founder on Tuesday filed the contempt petition through Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary advocate and cited Secretary Interior, Home Secretary Punjab and Superintendent Adiala Jail as respondents.

In the petition, the counsel stated that the petitioner is former prime minister of Pakistan, who is admittedly superior class under trial prisoner, currently facing jail trials at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi, in several false and frivolous criminal cases including Accountability Court Reference No 19/2023 State vs Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Special Court Case NoSJC-1/1/1/2024 P/S FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad.

He informed the court that the facts of the instant criminal original are that the petitioner through above titled writ petition sought indulgence of this court against the illegal and unlawful actions of the respondents, whereby, by the respondents denied the lawful rights of the petitioner and refused his meetings under the jail manual with his family, friends and lawyers even with his doctors.

He added that this court vide its order dated 26-02-2024 disposed of the title petition along with W No63/2024 with directions to ensure the petitioner’s meetings with friends, and family in accordance with jail manual plus certain directions have been issued to the respondent jail authorities to ensure lawful treatment to the petitioner’s lawyers. The counsel submitted that the respondents in complete disregard of the above referred orders/ directions issues by this court, blatantly flouted the court orders without fear, upon which the petitioner was constrained to file criminal originals No 185/2024 and 204/2024.

He continued that this court most graciously vide its order dated 13-09-2024 disposed of the same with directions that in case, the respondent deny meeting with the persons mentioned in the list provided by (the petitioner) or his coordinator, the petitioner may file appropriate application before this Court.

The counsel also submitted that the respondents acting in complete illegal and unlawful manner designed a nefarious plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access to his family, lawyers even to his doctors, till unlimited period without following any law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024