Nov 06, 2024

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 06 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 154,312 tons of cargo comprising 97,211 tons of import cargo and 57,101 tons of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 97,211 tons comprised of 59,472 tons of containerised cargo; 11,261 tons of bulk cargo; 3674 tons of chickpeas; 4,614 tons of DAPs and 27,200 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 57,101 tons comprised of 27,780 tons of containerised cargo; 150 tons of bulk cargo and 29,171 tons of clinkers.

There were six vessels Addison, Hyundi Courage, Ualf Dubai, GFS Giselle, Zhong Gu Ji Nan and V Star carrying containers, and clinkers currently at the berths.

There were four ships namely APL Miami, Yantian Express,Bohwa Pioneer andHuundi Courage sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 125,814 tonnes comprising of 73,937 tonnes of import cargo and 51,877 tonnes of export cargo including 2,670 loaded and empty containers (185 TEUs imports and 2,485 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 73,937 tonnes includes 3,145 tonnes of containerised cargo; 47,222 tonnes of coal; 12,300 tonnes of palm oil; 9131 tonnes of mogas;1154 tonnes of general cargo and 985 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 51,877 tonnes includes 42,245 tonnes of containerised cargo and 9,632 tonnes of rice.

There are 17 ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them six ships, Maersk Detroit, MSC Raina, Karam-14, Olympic Sea, Maya Gas-1 and Ellirea scheduled to load/offload container, cement, fuel oil, LPG, and coal are expected to take berth at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL and MW-4 respectively on today. Two more container ships, Marathapolis and APL Southampton are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 6t November, 2024.

