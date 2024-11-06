10th Edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024: TDAP CEO, Pakistan ambassador inaugurate ‘Pakistan Pavilion’

KARACHI: Zubair Motiwala, CE, TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan), Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Dubai, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 10th Edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 (5-7 November 2024) today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Hussain Ahmed, Consul General, Embassy of Pakistan, Dubai and Ali Zeb Khan, TIO Commercial Section, Embassy of Pakistan, Dubai were present there.

21 exhibitors from Pakistan under the umbrella of TDAP and 8 companies privately are participating to showcase the food ingredients, processing & packaging, printing, labelling and supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry.

Gulfood Manufacturing is a global exhibition unveiling the next era of food manufacturing and processing through digital adoption and innovations for the manufacturing industry. This year, more than 1,200 suppliers from over 60 countries across the world are participating in this mega event.

Gulfood Manufacturing has undoubtedly emerged into a pivotal platform for the F&B manufacturing industry and is ushering in evolving trends in global food production preferences, marked by a notable shift towards consumer customisation, nanotechnology in packaging, investment towards supply chain resilience and diversifying sourcing strategies.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is organizing FoodAg Manufacturing, 2025 from 26 – 28 February, 2025 in Lahore Expo Centre, Lahore. The event will provide premier platform for the Food & Beverage (F&B) manufacturing industry, dedicated to accelerating the integration of advanced technologies into the agricultural sector.

The event aims to enhance efficiency and productivity, helping industry professionals meet evolving challenges head-on. This three-day exhibition provides an extensive showcase of cutting-edge solutions, offering attendees the chance to stay ahead in the industry. It also presents a valuable opportunity to network, forge global partnerships, and announce new innovations, product launches, collaborations, and joint ventures. Global agro-manufacturers will be welcomed to the inaugural FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition, taking place in Lahore

For pre-event arrangements and on the exhibition day, the Commercial Section Pakistan Consulate Dubai provided all possible assistance and facilitation to Pakistani Exhibitors. The CE TDAP was pleased to appreciate the vibrant efforts of Trade and Investment Counsellor/ Commercial section Dubai. The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE also appreciated Commercial Section Dubai.

