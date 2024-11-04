Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a two-day official visit, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

During his visit, Araghchi would hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, it added.

“Foreign Minister Araghchi will hold consultations on the situation in the Middle East and Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

“This visit provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, economic, energy and security,” the FO statement read.

The visit of Iran’s top diplomat to Pakistan comes amid escalated fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East on Israeli’s continued aggression in Gaza, which expand to Lebanon.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza. As its aggression continues in Gaza, Israel has also pressed on with its assault in Lebanon, killing around 2,000 since September 23, 2024, when Israel escalated cross-border air raids after a year of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran will “use all available tools” to respond to Israel’s attack on military targets in Iran.

His statement came after Israel carried out strikes in Iran in what Tel Aviv said was retaliation for Tehran’s October 1 missile barrage.