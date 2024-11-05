AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.88%)
AIRLINK 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
DGKC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.95%)
FCCL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
FFBL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
HUBC 108.96 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.41%)
HUMNL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.19%)
KEL 4.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
MLCF 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
NBP 59.71 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.93%)
OGDC 184.66 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.88%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.44 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.87%)
SEARL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
TPLP 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
UNITY 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,774 Increased By 5.9 (0.06%)
BR30 29,763 Increased By 362.7 (1.23%)
KSE100 92,093 Increased By 154.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 28,724 Decreased By -20.1 (-0.07%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher amid US election uncertainty

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 09:56am

Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, after their worst session in a month a day earlier, while traders expect more volatility ahead of the US presidential elections.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,110, as of 07:53 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 23,995.35.

Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell about 1.25% each on Monday, their biggest single-day losses since Oct. 3, while volatility spiked to a three-month high on uncertainty around the hotly-contested election in the US “We are of the view that the current market texture is weak but oversold hence a strong possibility of one intraday pullback rally is not ruled out from the current levels,” Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities said.

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls ahead of polling on Tuesday and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.

Volatility could rise further as investors await the election results to take fresh positions on a sectoral basis, according to two traders.

Indian shares post worst session in over a month

A victory for Harris is seen as neutral to positive for equity markets, while a Trump win is viewed as a positive for equities, due to the Republican’s tilt towards easing corporate tax rates, said three analysts.

Other Asian markets traded flat, while Wall Street fell overnight.

Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian shares for the 26th consecutive session on Monday, with outflows amounting to 43.30 billion rupees ($515 million).

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open higher amid US election uncertainty

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Oil trades in tight range ahead of US election

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

Read more stories