2-day start-up summit in Karachi from 11th: SECP acts to create platform for entrepreneurial ecosystem

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has organized Pakistan Start-up Summit from November 11-12 at Karachi, which would be a transformative platform for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the SECP Headquarters, SECP Chairman Akif Saeed that the technology has changed the way business is done. Innovative products, payment channels and modes of business have been given birth FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech and InsureTech companies worldwide. In Pakistan too, technology driven businesses are on the rise, however, the room for growth and potential opportunities it provides are manifolds.

He said that the summit is designed to foster an environment of innovation and collaboration, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, examine the latest regulatory developments, and address pressing challenges and opportunities across key sectors, including finance, technology, education, and logistics.

With a strong focus on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient business models, the summit will cover essential themes such as embedded finance, data protection, peer-to-peer lending, and digital financing solutions, all tailored to meet the unique needs of Pakistan’s dynamic market Landscape, he said.

Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem has immense potential, and this summit is an essential step toward realizing that potential, said the Chairman SECP.

The two-day summit will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and industry leaders. By promoting dialogue and cooperation, the SECP aims to create a supportive environment and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in the youth of Pakistan to shape a robust economic future, he added.

